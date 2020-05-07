Jonathan Banks Joins ‘F Is for Family’ as Bill Burr’s Dad, the ‘Worst F—ing Father That Ever Lived’ (Video)

Jonathan Banks has joined the cast of “F Is for Family” Season 4, lending his voice as “the grandaddy of all Murphys.”

The “Breaking Bad” alum will voice Big Bill Murphy, father to Bill Burr’s character and “the worst f—ing father that ever lived,” when the animated comedy returns for its fourth outing on Netflix later this year.

No premiere date for the fourth season has been announced.

“F is for Family,” co-created by Burr and Michael Price (“The Simpsons”), follows a family that lives in Middle America during the 1970s. Netflix describes the time period as one where “political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary.”

In addition to Burr, the voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and more.