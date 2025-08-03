Jonathan Kaplan, ‘The Accused’ Director and Multiple Emmy Nominee for ‘ER,’ Dies at 77

Jonathan Kaplan, director of “The Accused” and nominated five times for Emmys for episodes of “ER,” died Friday in Los Angles of liver cancer. His death was confirmed by his daughter Molly.

Kaplan was the son of film composer Sol Kaplan and actress Frances Heflin and studied under Martin Scorsese in New York City after graduating from the University of Chicago.

It was Scorsese who connected Kaplan to Roger Corman, who in turn brought him onboard to direct the sex comedy “Night Call Nurses.” Kaplan went on to direct “The Slam,” “Truck Turner,” “Over The Edge” and more.

He shifted to directing TV movies and music videos in the 1980s and worked with performers including Barbra Streisand and Rod Stewart. Kaplan was responsible for director Jodi Foster in “The Accused,” which earned the actress her first Best Actress Academy Award nomination.

His additional films included “Unlawful Entry” starring Kurt Russell and “Immediate Family” starring Glenn Close. His final film was 1999’s “Brokedown Palace.”

Kaplan shifted entirely into television at the beginning of the century and directed episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Brothers & Sisters,” as well as more than 50 episode of “ER.”

In addition to receiving five Emmy nominations, Kaplan was also nominated for two Golden Bear Awards at the Berlin International Film Festival, a Leo Award, and a CableACE Award.

Jonathan Kaplan was born in Paris, France, in 1947. He is survived by his daughter, Molly.