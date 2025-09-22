ABC’s Jonathan Karl Defends Himself Against MAGA Criticism After Charlie Kirk Statement: ‘Here Is What I Actually Said’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl was forced to defend himself against a growing wave of criticism and threats from MAGA and far-right influencers who took issue with his statement that “the murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act.”

On Sunday, Karl posted his statement in full on X and noted, “Here is what I actually said.”

Here is what I actually said:



Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 21, 2025

“Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and across the political spectrum. It was also senselessly celebrated by some, a small minority, who didn’t like what Kirk stood for.”

He continued, “Celebrating or excusing violence is abhorrent. The murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act. It was gruesome crime. His alleged killer now faces the death penalty.”

“Our thoughts this morning are with the Kirk family, especially his two young children who will now grow up without their father.”

“Whatever you think of his political views – and there are many people deeply offended by things he said – Charlie Kirk was an unwavering advocate for free speech,” Karl added. “On a personal note – he was always willing to engage with me and answer my questions. He welcomed debate with those he disagreed with. He didn’t try to silence his critics. He listened to them and tried to change their minds.”

Dozens of people have lot their jobs since Kirk’s death on Sept. 10, including government workers, teachers, and journalists.