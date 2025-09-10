MSNBC Denounces Analyst Matthew Dowd for Saying Charlie Kirk’s ‘Hateful Words’ Led to His Assassination

MSNBC denounced its senior political analyst Matthew Dowd Wednesday following his on-air commentary of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah earlier that day.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable,” network president Rebecca Kutler said in a statement. “We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

Statement from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in… — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 10, 2025

The statement came swiftly after Dowd indicated on “MSNBC Reports” with host Katy Tur that Kirk’s own “hate speech” contributed to an environment where such political violence can occur.

“You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” he said.

Dowd described Kirk as “one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures” in politics today — one who “constantly” pushes what he called “hate speech aimed at certain groups.”

“I always go back to: Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which then lead to hateful actions,” the analyst told Tur. “And I think that’s the environment that we’re in — that people just, you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts that you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment that we’re in.”

Watch a clip of his commentary here.

More to come …