Jonathan Krisel in Talks to Direct ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ Sequel for Legendary

Legendary Entertainment is in negotiations with Jonathan Krisel to direct the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” live-action film sequel based on the globally popular Pokémon franchise, according to an insider with knowledge of the talks.

Chris Galletta will write the script for the follow-up to Legendary’s 2019 global box office hit.

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” was directed by Rob Letterman and starred Ryan Reynolds, Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. The film was released by Warner Bros. on May 10, 2019, and grossed more than $430 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “While no deals are done at this time and nothing is confirmed, insiders believe Reynolds will have some part to play in the upcoming sequel though that is undetermined right now.”

Pokémon has delighted fans of all ages around the world for more than 25 years. With more than 440 million video games sold worldwide, 10s of billions of Pokémon TCG cards shipped, and an animated series licensed to broadcast in 177 countries spanning 25 seasons, Pokémon is one of the most successful entertainment properties in the world.

Krisel’s credits include co-creating, writing, and executive producing “Portlandia,” as well as co-creating, directing and writing “Baskets” starring Zach Galifianakis for FX. He is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Galletta’s credits include writing “The Kings of Sumer.” He is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.