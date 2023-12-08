On Day 4 of the Jonathan Majors assault trial, his attorney Priya Chaudhry argued that his accuser and ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, could not have been seriously injured if she went to a New York City nightclub after the alleged incident on March 25.

Majors is accused of hitting Jabbari, causing a laceration behind her ear and of fracturing one of her fingers after she tried to grab his phone when she saw a text from another woman.

Immediately after the alleged assault, Jabbari went to Loosie’s Nightclub in the Grand Bowery Hotel with three people who had helped her try to get home.

Priya Chaudhry, lawyer for Jonathan Majors, leaves Manhattan Criminal court on May 9 in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Chaudhry presented security footage from the club that showed Jabbari holding a champagne glass with her injured hand. Chaudhry argued that Jabbari could not have been in “excruciating” pain as she has previously stated, The Associated Press reported.

Jabbari said she was running on “shock and adrenaline” that night and it was only the next morning that she realized how badly she’d been injured. She testified on Thursday that she “felt like I got hit by a bus.”

After being drilled about her level of pain while at the nightclub, Jabbari said, “I wasn’t focusing on pain. I was just trying to have a nice time. There were these lovely people there and I felt safe with them.” She also said that she went to the club because she “didn’t want to be alone.”

Chaudhry, who has previously stated that it was Jabbari who assaulted Majors, also suggested in court that Jabbari’s injuries could have come from her drinking too much at the club, rather than from the actor.

The defense attorney had shared the footage with media before the beginning of the trial, claiming it provided “irrefutable” evidence that the case against Majors was baseless.

According to the AP, Jabbari was in tears on “multiple occasions” during the cross-examination.

She is expected to return to the witness stand for her final day of testimony on Friday. Majors has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. If he is convicted, he would be looking at a prison sentence of less than one year.