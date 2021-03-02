Jonathan Majors to Star as War Veteran in PTSD Drama ‘892’

Jonathan Majors is set to star as a Marine and war veteran suffering from PTSD in a drama titled “892.”

The film will be the directorial debut of Abi Damaris Corbin, who is a Sony Pictures Fellow for the studio’s Directors Program. Her short film “The Suitcase” made its premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and was shortlisted for a BAFTA award.

In “892,” Majors will play a man who suffers from mental scars and is struggling with his transition back to civilian life. Corbin wrote the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, who also co-wrote Spike Lee’s upcoming feature about the invention of Viagra. “892” will begin shooting this summer.

The film was developed with Epic, part of Vox Media Studios, and Salmira Productions. The producers are Salman Al-Rashid and Sam Frohman of Salmira Productions and Joshuah Bearman and Mackenzie Fargo of Epic. Epic’s Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis, and Salmira Productions’ Sims Frazier are executive producers. Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions are also attached to the project to produce.

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are arranging financing for the film and will co-represent its distribution rights.

Jonathan Majors broke out in a big way in 2020, starring in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” He also made waves in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and will next be seen in “Ant-Man 3,” Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” and Black Label Media’s “Devotion.”

Majors is repped by CAA, Management 360, Jackoway Austen and The Lede Company. Corbin is represented by WME, Redefine Entertainment and attorneys Nelson Davis LLP. Kwei-Armah is represented by CAA, Redefine Entertainment, LGNA and United Agents in the U.K.

