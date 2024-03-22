Two years after Joni Mitchell pulled her music from Spotify to protest the platform’s support for anti-vaccine podcaster Joe Rogan, the icon’s catalog is once again streamable.

Her unannounced return to Spotify follows that of Neil Young earlier this month: The “Heart of Gold” singer/songwriter, who also reinstated his oeuvre after other platforms, including Apple, Amazon and YouTube, began carrying Rogan’s podcast.

In January 2022, Mitchell announced she was pulling her music in solidarity with Young’s boycott. “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” Mitchell said in a statement posted to her official site.

In his notice at the time, Young wrote, “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Reps for Mitchell and Spotify did not reply to the New York Times‘ requests for comment and no statement was forthcoming on Friday, but that didn’t stop fans of the “Both Sides Now” singer from celebrating.

“Thank GOD Joni Mitchell is back on Spotify because now I get to listen to one of my favourite songs of all time again,” wrote X user @yarcazyam of “Down to You,” a track from the 1974 album “Court and Spark.”

“Joni Mitchell back on Spotify!! Summer is saved now that I can listen to ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns; in its entirety again,” tweeted @honeysweetkiwi of the singer and songwriter’s 1975 album.

Mitchell made a rare appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards in February to perform a moving version of her 1966 hit “Both Sides Now,” one of the highlights of the ceremony that included Tracy Chapman’s duet with Luke Combs on her 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

