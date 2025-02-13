Jordan Klepper Jokes Elon Musk Attack on ‘Unelected Bureaucracy’ Is Like Drake Singing ‘Not Like Us’ at Karaoke

Jordan Klepper has beef with Elon Musk’s beef with “unelected bureaucracy.” And, of course, Drake is involved.

The “Daily Show” host on Wednesday night noted that the DOGE chief’s press conference to address the Trump administration’s frontal assault on federal spending had a whiff of hypocrisy.

“It’s good that we have Elon Musk here because we’ve been watching him slashing programs and shuttering agencies for a month now,” Klepper said. “And we can finally ask Elon, why are you doing this?” He then cut to a clip from the Oval Office press conference, in which Musk says:

“If the people cannot vote and have their will be decided by their elected representatives in the form of the president and the Senate and the House, then we don’t live in a democracy; we live in a bureaucracy. So it’s incredibly important that the president, the House and the Senate decide what happens, as opposed to a large, unelected bureaucracy.”

Klepper was especially apoplectic.

“Wow. Wow, wow,” he said. “I mean, you see why this guy’s a genius. You don’t want an unelected bureaucrat running the country. It makes a lot of sense. No questions here. I do have one question, though. Isn’t that you? I mean … I mean, am I – am I going crazy because it feels like I’m watching Drake sing ‘Not Like Us’ at karaoke.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video, above.