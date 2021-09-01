Jordan Peele Moves TV Deal From Amazon to Universal Studio Group

Jordan Peele has signed a new multi-year overall TV deal with Universal Studio Group. Peele previously had a first-look TV deal with Amazon, which was signed in 2018.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions already has a film deal set up with sister studio Universal Pictures, which just released Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” reboot, which Peele produced. The new deal will cover Peele and Monkeypaw’s TV development and production across Universal Studio Group divisions Universal Television and UCP.

“The term ‘visionary’ is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group. “He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.”

Added Universal Television President Erin Underhill: “In the short amount of time I’ve spent with Jordan, Win and the fantastic Monkeypaw team, I have no doubt this will be a fruitful and fun collaboration. Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky’s the limit.”

During his time with Amazon, Monkeypaw produced the Nazi-hunter drama “Hunters,” which is in production on its second season. Peele’s other notable TV work includes CBS All Access’ “Twilight Zone” reboot and Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele.”

“We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate,” Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld said. “Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.”