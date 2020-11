Jordan Peele has set the date for his next horror film, with Universal slating his next movie for July 22, 2022, the studio announced Monday.

No other details were made available at the time, but this would be Peele’s third feature after “Get Out” and “Us.”

Peele’s “Us” opened in March 2019 and made $255.1 million at the worldwide box office. Prior to that, “Get Out” also made $255 million in February 2017, with both films becoming widely critically acclaimed.

