Jorja Fox Will Not Return for ‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 2

Jorja Fox is not returning for “CSI: Vegas” Season 2.

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Fox reprised her role from the original “CSI” as Sara Sidle, along with William Petersen’s Gil Grissom. Petersen is also not returning for the second season, as his deal was for only one season.

“CSI: Vegas” was renewed for Season 2 along with fellow CBS rookie “Ghosts” and NBC’s “La Brea.”

Along with Fox and Petersen, original “CSI” castmembers Wallace Langham also returned alongside newcomers Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Petersen remains as an executive producer.

CBS says “CSI: Vegas” has improved its Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot by more than 60% in viewers and adds more than 3 million viewers in delayed viewing each week.

“CSI” first premiered in Oct. 2000 and was CBS’ longest-running TV franchise until “NCIS” surpassed it a few years ago. It ran for 15 seasons, airing a special two-hour finale movie in 2015. It also spawned three spinoffs: “CSI: Miami,” which starred David Caruso, the Gary Sinease-led “CSI: NY” and the short-lived “CSI: Cyber,” which featured Patricia Arquette.

The flagship “CSI” took place in Las Vegas and followed a team of crime scene investigators for the LVPD. That cast included William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle. Petersen left as Gil Grissom after the 10th season and was replaced by Laurence Fishburne, who himself was later replaced by Ted Danson.

