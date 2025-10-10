Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s AI Thriller Lands at Netflix With Rachel McAdams Attached to Star

The “Inception” actor also wrote the script with Kieran Fitzgerald

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) and Rachel McAdams (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Rachel McAdams will star in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s AI untitled thriller for Netflix, with the streamer boarding the hot package after a competitive situation.

Gordon-Levitt has been passionately outspoken about the subject matter, and wrote the script with Kieran Fitzgerald. Both share ‘story by’ credit with Natasha Lyonne. Plot details are scarce and being kept under wraps.

The project will be produced by produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street banner.

The project reunites Gordon-Levitt with T-Street’s Johnson and Bergman. Gordon-Levitt starred in Johnson’s 2005 debut “Brick” and 2012’s “Looper,” while Bergman produced Gordon-Levitt’s 2013 directorial debut “Don Jon.”

T-Street’s third “Knives Out” film, “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” hits theaters Nov. 26 before streaming on Netflix Dec. 12.

McAdams will next be seen in Disney’s film “Send Help,” directed by Sam Raimi. McAdams is best known for her star-making turns in “Mean Girls,” “The Notebook,” “About Time, Disobedience,” “Spotlight,” “Game Night,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and on stage in “Mary Jane.” 

McAdams is repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment and attorney Howard Fishman. 

Deadline first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

