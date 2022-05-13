Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HitRecord Top Execs Join MasterClass

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and executives of his HitRecord team are joining MasterClass, the actor’s company said Friday.

The HitRecord community and website will remain free and open, independent from MasterClass. None of the community’s content or data has been bought or sold, and the group will continue as the production company for Gordon-Levitt’s TV and film projects.

Gordon-Levitt and his HitRecord co-founder Jared Geller will join MasterClass as VPs of creative innovation. Various HitRecord staff will join in content production, product design, engineering and marketing.

MasterClass’s interest was piqued last fall, when HitRecord launched its own subscription learning service, Class Projects. The Class Projects service will be wound down, and all of the educational content will be made available for free on the HitRecord website.

“HitRecord’s mission has always been to help more and more people be creative, and I believe that teaching and learning is at the center of fulfilling that mission,” Gordon-Levitt said in a statement. “MasterClass is the gold standard for online learning. As a part of the MasterClass team, I think we’re going to be able to help people find and grow their creative selves more than ever before.”

“MasterClass and HitRecord share an appreciation for lifelong learning and passion for skills-based content and communication,” MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier added. “As we continue to innovate and make strategic hires, we’re excited to have Joe, Jared and members of their team join MasterClass – they’re a natural fit.”