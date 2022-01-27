Joseph Gordon-Levitt is brash and bullish as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the trailer for Showtime’s “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which debuted on Thursday.

The series from “Billions” duo Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter (“Soundtrack”) tells the story of Kalanick, who was “one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns,” according to Showtime’s press release.

Kyle Chandler stars as his mentor Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist who funded Uber’s success.

“We are disruptors. We are kings, gods,” Gordon-Levitt declares in the trailer as Uber takes off. But when things start to fall apart and a colleague tells him, “I’m going to side with the company, ” he yells, “I AM the company.” In another scene, he threatens, “Disloyalty needs to be punished.”

We also see Uma Thurman sporting a wig, an accent and an attitude as Arianna Huffington. Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt and Babak Taft co-star.

Per the press release, “the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

It will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

“The Battle for Uber,” is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The story of Uber is the first installment of a planned anthology series, which each season telling a different real headline-making business world tale.



Koppelman, Levien, and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce, with Isaac serving as co-executive producer.

The anthology series is produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network. “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and will launch on Crave in Canada and on Paramount+ in international markets where the streaming service is available in 2022.