Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime Anthology ‘Super Pumped’

Showtime has given a series order to the anthology series “Super Pumped,” with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to star in the first season as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

Based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” the series will “depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley,” according to Showtime’s description. “Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

The project was initially put into development as a limited series, but has since been re-conceived as an anthology. Future seasons will each center on a different story that “rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

Under their overall deal with Showtime, “Billions” duo Brian Koppelman and David Levien are writers and showrunners on the series alongside “Soundtrack” vet Beth Schacter. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski will also executive produce, and Isaac will co-executive produce.

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” said Israel. “We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build. We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation.”