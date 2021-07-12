Joseph Kosinski to Direct ‘Chariot’ Graphic Novel Adaptation for Warner Bros

“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski will direct “Chariot,” the graphic novel adaptation recently published by Artists, Writers and Artisans (AWA), according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Screenwriter Julian Meiojas (“Jack Ryan” and “The Flash”) will write the script.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing with Kosinski via Levy’s 21 Laps banner. The executive producer is AWA’s Zack Studin. “Chariot” marks the first project for recently formed AWA Studios, the film and TV arm of the publisher.

According to AWA, the Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a supercharged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he’s about to find out that the agent’s consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.

The graphic novel was written by comic book creator and screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill (“American Carnage,” “Bitter Root”), drawn by Priscilla Petraites (“Rat Queens”) and edited by AWA Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso.

Rebecca Cho is overseeing for Warner Brothers.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which Kosinski directed, will be released by paramount on Nov. 19. Kosinski is repped by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.