Joseph Kosinski in Talks to Direct ‘Twister’ Remake at Universal

A movie remake of the tornado film “Twister” is in development at Universal Pictures, and “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski is in negotiations to direct the remake of the 1996 blockbuster, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Frank Marshall is producing the film, and the studio is currently hunting for a screenwriter.

The original “Twister” starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as two advanced storm chasers in Oklahoma who are on the brink of divorce but must work together to create a weather alert system and can only do so by putting themselves in the way of violent and deadly tornadoes. Plot details for the remake were not disclosed.

Jan De Bont directed the 1996 film that $494 million worldwide at the box office and was nominated for two Oscars, including for Best Visual Effects for its ahead of its time special effect work.

Sara Scott, the SVP of production at Universal, will oversee the remake for the studio.

Kosinski is something of an effects wizard himself, getting his start with the 2010 sequel “TRON: Legacy” and following that up with the Tom Cruise sci-fi “Oblivion.” His film “Top Gun: Maverick” expects to hit theaters this Christmas 2020.

Kosinski is represented by CAA.

Variety first reported the news of the remake.