Joseph Kosinski to Direct New ‘Miami Vice’ Movie at Universal

Dan Gilroy wrote the script

Joseph Kosinski Miami Vice
Joseph Kosinski Photo Credit: Scott Garfield. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films

Joseph Kosinski (“F1,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct and produce an adaptation of “Miami Vice” for Universal Pictures, the studio announced on Monday. He will direct from a script by Dan Gilroy.

Dylan Clark will produce through Dylan Clark Productions. Kosinski will produce through Monolith.

“Miami Vice,” the groundbreaking original NBC series that starred Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs), signed off in 1989 after five sunglasses-filled seasons.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film adaptation.

Joseph Kosinski by Hussein Katz
Read Next
Apple Films Reteams With ‘F1’ Director Joseph Kosinski and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on UFO Thriller

Executive vice president of Production Development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.

“F1,” from Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, will debut in theaters this summer, thanks to a distribution deal with Warner Bros., before landing on Apple TV+ at a later date. The film stars Brad Pitt as a racecar driver who takes a hotshot young protégé under his wing (Damson Idris). The film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem and reunites much of the team behind Kosinski’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” including screenwriter Ehren Kruger, composer Hans Zimmer and cinematographer Claudio Miranda.

It will hit theaters on June 27 from Kosinski’s Monolith, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. “F1” was made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Besides “Tom Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” Kosinski’s credits include Netflix’s “Spiderhead,” “Only the Brave” and Disney’s “Tron: Legacy.”

Kosinski is repped by CAA, Untitled, Sloane Offer Weber Dern. Gilroy is repped by CAA, LBI, and Howard Abrahamson. Clark is repped by CAA and 42West.

top gun: maverick
Read Next
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Writer’s Cousin Sues Paramount, Says Studio Manipulated Him Out of Credit for Key Scenes

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Comments