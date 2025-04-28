Joseph Kosinski to Direct New ‘Miami Vice’ Movie at Universal

Joseph Kosinski (“F1,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct and produce an adaptation of “Miami Vice” for Universal Pictures, the studio announced on Monday. He will direct from a script by Dan Gilroy.

Dylan Clark will produce through Dylan Clark Productions. Kosinski will produce through Monolith.

“Miami Vice,” the groundbreaking original NBC series that starred Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs), signed off in 1989 after five sunglasses-filled seasons.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film adaptation.

Executive vice president of Production Development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.

“F1,” from Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, will debut in theaters this summer, thanks to a distribution deal with Warner Bros., before landing on Apple TV+ at a later date. The film stars Brad Pitt as a racecar driver who takes a hotshot young protégé under his wing (Damson Idris). The film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem and reunites much of the team behind Kosinski’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” including screenwriter Ehren Kruger, composer Hans Zimmer and cinematographer Claudio Miranda.

It will hit theaters on June 27 from Kosinski’s Monolith, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. “F1” was made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Besides “Tom Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” Kosinski’s credits include Netflix’s “Spiderhead,” “Only the Brave” and Disney’s “Tron: Legacy.”

Kosinski is repped by CAA, Untitled, Sloane Offer Weber Dern. Gilroy is repped by CAA, LBI, and Howard Abrahamson. Clark is repped by CAA and 42West.