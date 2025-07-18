Joseph Quinn Accidentally Calls Barry Keoghan During Beatles Biopic Screen Test: ‘I Look More Ringo Than Ringo’ | Video

Screen tests for Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films are ongoing and we know that because Joseph Quinn accidentally interrupted his co-star Barry Keoghan’s Friday while on the U.K. radio.

As the “Fantastic Four: First Steps” press tour chugs on, Quinn and fellow MCU star Ebon Moss-Bachrach appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show and played one of their most popular games called “Sit Down, Stand Up.” The point is for the celebs to call a famous friend and ask the titular question: are they sitting down or up and about. Quinn called his Beatles co-star Keoghan and caught him in the middle of work.

“I’m sat down,” Keoghan replied to Quinn’s question. “What’s happening? Are you pregnant? What’s happening?”

The “Stranger Things” alum explained the game and Keoghan lit up exclaiming “What’s happening, everyone in England, U.K.? What’s up?” When Quinn tried to end the call, Keoghan said he wanted to make the most of it, so the topic of what was interrupted arose. Quinn and Keoghan are parts of the Fab 4 appearing in Mendes’ Beatles films. Quinn as George Harrison, Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and rounded out with Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson as Paul McCartney and John Lennon. It turns out the radio call was in the middle of Keoghan’s screen test.

“I’m doing the screen test,” Keoghan said. “It’s great. I look amazing. I’m not even messing — I look amazing. I look more Ringo than Ringo looks Ringo.”

While things were going well, Keoghan added that the tests were still missing one Beatle.

“He’s far away from home,” Quinn said. “He misses you, though … I hope the test goes well, mate. And thanks for answering.”

All four of Mendes’ Beatles films will land in April 2028 with each one focusing on a different member of the iconic band.

Watch the full video of Quinn and Moss-Bachrach on the BBC 1 show above.