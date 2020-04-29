ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: XXX of FILM TITLE took part today in "Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Josh Cooley, winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film for “Toy Story 4,” will direct an untitled animated “Transformers” prequel. Hasbro’s entertainment studio, eOne, will develop and produce the film along with Paramount Animation.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the script and the film is in the early stages of development. The origin story will take place on the Transformers’ homeworld of Cybertron.
For years, “Transformers” was the ultimate critic-proof franchise. Reviews for films like “Revenge of the Fallen” and “Dark of the Moon” were overwhelmingly negative, but fans and families showed up in droves every summer when one of these films came out, to the tune of over $1 billion each.
“Transformers” peaked in 2011 with its third installment, “Dark of the Moon,” with $1.12 billion, a year in which Paramount led all studios with $1.95 billion grossed domestically with 19.2 percent market share.
“The Last Knight,” despite being the first film in the series to gross less than $200 million domestically, was Paramount’s top release in a 2017 where the studio only grossed $534 million domestic with a market share of just 4.8 percent.
The Travis Knight directed “Bumblebee” grossed $127.2 million domestically, and $340.8 million internationally, for a total worldwide gross of $468 million, against an estimated production budget of $135 million. “Bumblebee” earned a franchise-best 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Deadline first reported the news.
All 6 'Transformers' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best, Including 'Bumblebee'
"Transformers" is probably the weirdest and craziest major movie franchise -- an admirable thing if you're an aficionado of action-heavy genre trash like I am. "Bumblebee" represents a departure from the Michael Bay movies, in that it's generally calmer and more, well, normal. So how does the prequel stack up against the past decade of Bay's robot madness?
6. "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009) Everything about this one is just ... too much. And the Arcee (RC) Twins, a.k.a. the Racial Caricature Bots, are simply inexcusable.
5. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014) Michael Bay's libertarian screed is amusing enough, but kind of frustratingly straightforward. We prefer when these movies wallow in paranoid government conspiracy theories.
4. "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017) Easily the most incomprehensible of the "Transformers" movies, but also the funniest -- thanks in no small part to Anthony Hopkins having the absolute time of his life. It may also be the most visually striking of all of Michael Bay's movies.
3. "Transformers" (2007) By the standards of this franchise, the first movie was the closest to being a "normal" film. It's wonderful, but not quite excessive enough.
2. "Bumblebee" (2018) It's more chill, more coherent and generally more sane than the other ones. And, yes, it's delightful. Hailee Steinfeld is a miracle for the way she's able to conjure up all those emotions acting against a CGI robot.
1. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011) The third movie, however, is exactly excessive enough, with a third act that's just a solid hour of urban robot warfare. Plus there's John Malkovich being weird and Frances McDormand as the requisite government stooge. To cap it all off, you've got the traitorous Leonard Nimoy-bot attempting to usher in the apocalypse from Trump Tower in Chicago -- in 2017, no other "Transformers" movie feels that correct.
