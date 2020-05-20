In the latest trailer for “Artemis Fowl,” the fantasy and adventure film that will open on Disney+, the young title hero shows off his new gear that will help him save his father and save the world.

In order to follow in his father’s footsteps and be the next criminal mastermind, Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) has got his secret lair full of next-generation tech that are “relics from another world,” a crisp looking suit and sunglasses, some flashy gadgets and a crack team that includes a fairy (Lara McDonnell) and a dwarf (Josh Gad).

“I am more than a criminal. I am an artist,” Gad’s Mulch Diggums says in the trailer.

Also Read: 'Percy Jackson' Series in the Works at Disney

“Artemis Fowl” was originally meant to debut in theaters in May, but it will now debut on Disney+ on June 12. Disney late on Tuesday also unveiled a new clip from the film, which you can watch here.

Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Hong Chou and Nonso Anozie also star in “Artemis Fowl,” as directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on the first novel in the series by Eoin Colfer.

The film was moved off its theatrical release date as part of the larger shifts due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest summer tentpole films to go direct to streaming.

Check out the new look below: