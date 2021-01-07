Josh Goldstine Named Warner Bros’ President of Worldwide Marketing

Warner Bros. has named Josh Goldstine president of worldwide marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman said Thursday.

Goldstine will succeed Blair Rich, who vacated the position in December. He will reported directly to Emmerich and will join the studio later this month.

“Josh is an outstanding marketer, with an impressive track record of eventizing a broad range of movies to great success in both theaters and more recently on streaming platforms,” Emmerich said. “He loves cinema, is a believer in the continued importance of the theatrical experience, and is incredibly deft at understanding and distilling filmmaker’s visions and intentions into attention-grabbing and results-delivering marketing campaigns. He has a future-focused skill set that will help us strategically navigate our evolving business, launching both our theatrical films and HBO Max original movies. He is a great addition to the Pictures Group, and we can’t wait for him to get started.”

Also Read: Blair Rich to Exit as Warner Bros President of Worldwide Marketing

In his new role, Goldstine will lead the development and execution of all marketing campaigns for the studio’s theatrical releases from New Line Cinema, DC-Based Films and Warner Animation Group, as well as HBO Max. He will also oversee creative advertising, publicity, media, global digital, global promotions, worldwide research and multi-cultural groups.

Goldstine has previously led campaigns for more than 200 major motion picture releases. Before joining Warner Bros, he served as president of worldwide marketing for Universal Pictures. There, he oversaw marketing campaigns for films like “Get Out,” “Minions,” “Jason Bourne,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Jurassic World” and “Furious 7,” among others.

Also Read: Walter Hamada Extends Deal as DC Films President Through 2023

Last January, he won a multimillion dollar arbitration case against the studio in the ballpark of $20 million after he was dismissed from the company in 2018 for “inappropriate conduct.” In February 2018, film division president Donna Langley and chairman Jeff Shell sent a memo to staff saying they had received complaints about Goldstine in early February that they found “credible and indicative of an unacceptable climate.” Three weeks later following an investigation, he was dismissed.

Before joining Universal, he spent more than two decades with Sony Pictures, where he held marketing positions like president of creative advertising. He personally oversaw campaigns for films like “The Social Network,” “Casino Royale,” “Men in Black” and the original “Spider-Man” franchise. Most recently, he served as a marketing consultant for clients like Activision/Blizzard, Legendary, Amazon and Sony.

The studio’s 2021 release slate includes “The Little Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “In the Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “King Richard,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4.” For 2022, the studio has “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Aquaman 2” and an untitled “Sesame Street” film slated.