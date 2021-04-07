Legendary has closed a deal for Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald (“Cobra Kai”) to direct a feature film adaptation of The History Channel’s hit series “Ancient Aliens,” the company announced Wednesday.

“Ancient Aliens” was originally developed for television by Prometheus Entertainment and executive produced by the late Kevin Burns. Details of the project are being kept under wraps, but the story will be a two-handed, globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts, confronting the theories and questions raised by the popular docuseries. The film adaptation will be written and executive produced by Luke Ryan.

“Helming my first feature with this same dream team who believed in me very early in my career is incredibly special,” Heald said in a statement to TheWrap. “My partners and I are fired up to produce this epic story with Mary, Cale and Luke. It’s a homecoming for me personally — and another bold step for Counterbalance Entertainment.”

Counterbalance Entertainment’s Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Heald will produce with Jon Jashni (“Lost in Space,” “Godzilla vs Kong”).

“Ancient Aliens” is one of The History Channel’s longest running series, airing nearly 200 episodes and reaching over 36 million total viewers. The show has spawned a passionate fan base, including over 50,000 fans who attend the annual AlienCon, a convention based around Ancient Astronaut Theorist discussions.

Luke Ryan’s writing credits include the sci-fi/fantasy classic “The Chronicles of Amber” for Vince Newman Entertainment and “Paradise Lost” for Legendary.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are the creators, executive producers and showrunners of Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai,” which reimagined “The Karate Kid” for a new audience. Season 3 of “Cobra Kai” reached the top of the streamer’s viewing list in 28 countries and topped the Nielsen chart. Heald also wrote the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise for MGM, while Hurwitz and Schlossberg were behind New Line’s popular “Harold & Kumar” film franchise and the hit comedies “Blockers” and “American Reunion.”

