Josh Shapiro Offers Post-Trump Advice to JD Vance: ‘Get a Better Haircut’

The Pennsylvania governor also predicts where Trump will be at this time next year

The View

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro stopped by “The View” on Friday and while he was there, he offered some blunt advice for JD Vance for his post-Donald Trump aspirations: fix his hair.

The nugget of wisdom came at the end of Shapiro’s interview with the ABC hosts in a rapid-fire game where Sara Haines teed up a few sentences and Shapiro was tasked with finishing them. The game included questions like what Taylor Swift era Shapiro considers himself to be in (the answer is “Speak Now”) and who he drafted for his fantasy football league (“anybody on the Eagles or Steelers”).

But before they got into the fun stuff, Haines started with political questions. First and foremost, she went with, “By next year at this time, Trump will be…”

“Forgotten!” Shapiro said quickly.

But then she turned to Trump’s running mate. “My post-Trump advice to JD Vance is…” she prompted.

“Get a better haircut,” Shapiro finished, earning a huge laugh from both the table and the audience.

Elsewhere in his interview, Shapiro reassured viewers that he’s not bitter about being passed over as Kamala Harris’ VP pick, excitedly talking about the energy that’s surrounding her and Gov. Tim Walz right now.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

