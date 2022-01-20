Joshua Jackson will co-lead the “Fatal Attraction” TV series currently in the works at Paramount+ opposite Lizzy Caplan.

Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

As in the movie, Caplan’s Alex becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. Jackson’s role was played by Michael Douglas in the original film, while Caplan’s role was memorably played by Glenn Close.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson is coming off strong reviews for his lead turn in the first season of the Peacock series “Dr. Death.”

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” Clemens also said in a statement. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

“Fatal Attraction” is from Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios.