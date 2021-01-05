On Tuesday, Meghan McCain’s second day back on “The View” after maternity leave, co-host Joy Behar let her know she was not missed.

“Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me,” joked McCain, referencing her famous on-air brawls with the more liberal women who make up the rest of the panel on the hit ABC daytime show.

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” replied Behar.

“Oh, my God. You know what? That’s so nasty. That’s, like, so nasty,” responded a laughing McCain as co-host Sunny Hostin tried to get a word in. “I was teasing but you said something rude. Really?”

The tiff — small, by the standards set by previous battles — came after McCain interrupted Behar during a discussion of division among Democratic party figureheads.

“I was speaking!” interjected Behar.

“I know,” said McCain, launching a moment of crosstalk that was interrupted by co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s plea for one panelist to speak at a time.

In late 2019, Goldberg addressed a fight she had with McCain, urging the audience not to assume the panelists were “sitting here with butcher knives under the table” but to realize it’s their job to go back and forth for an hour every day, which isn’t always pretty.

“We’re just going to do a little clean-up before we do anything,” Goldberg said at the time. “Things get heated on this show. If you watch the show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate … Sometimes, we’re not as polite as we could be.”

She compared the panelists on the ABC talk show to the viewers’ own families, saying the same kind of disagreements happen around family tables, too, and no viewer could possibly deny it, so they should “calm down.”