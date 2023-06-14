Joy Reid Bemoans Lack of Donald Trump Mug Shots After 2 Criminal Indictments: ‘How Does That Make Sense?’ (Video)

Mug shots or it didn’t happen? MSNCB host Joy Reid on Wednesday bemoaned the lack of Donald Trump booking photos out there in the world, despite now two criminal indictments against the former president and current GOP front-runner.

Addressing her legal analyst guests on “The Reidout,” Reid suggested she knew why someone wouldn’t want them taken – but struggled to understand the reason Trump was yet to pose for one.

“Look, I have some really cute beauty shots of myself, and I would like to think if I ever found myself in any sort of legal problem I would like to send them a beauty shot of me,” Reid said. “And have myself look like I look right now – when [her stylist] has done me up fabulously, and I look like this.”

But Reid noted that Trump, no longer president and a private citizen, somehow was allowed to escape a part of the process that would befall any other private citizen.

“I wouldn’t get to do that,” she continued. “I would have to take a mug shot. You would have to take a mug shot. Any of us would have to take a mug shot. Why is it that Donald Trump – yes, he’s not president any more, and when you’re not president you’re just a citizen. How does that make sense that he didn’t have to take a mug shot?”

“The ReidOut” guest panelist Nick Akerman, a former Watergate special prosecutor, set about to make sense of it: “Probably the same reason they didn’t do it in New York – somebody in the system would pull that out and send it out to people.”

Reid wasn’t buying that.

“So what?” she retorted. “This m a has been indicted twice! That is indignity in and of itself, and it’s indignity that he brought upon himself!”

Akerman then gave the more likely explanation: “The other reason supposedly is because if he’s a fugitive, they would need a mug shot to identify him, and this is a guy who everybody identifies.”

Reid then seemed to tip her hand – what she really wants is to see what Trump’s infamously managed hairdo would look like under the glaring lights of the perp cam.

“We don’t know what his hair looks like in the mug shot,” the MSNBC host said. “We don’t know if he gets to do the swoop in a mug shot!”

See the entire exchange in the video above.