President Trump has called upon MSNBC to fire “ReidOut” host Joy Reid for comparing his supporters to radicalized “Muslims.”

“Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists’. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Trump actually misquotes Reid in the tweet. At no point did she say “terrorists.”

Trump Defends 17-Year-Old Vigilante Charged With Murder of 2 Kenosha Protesters

What Reid actually said Monday was this: “Leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world — talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy. We in the U.S. media describe them as they are ‘radicalizing’ those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Trump was not the only elected official to speak out about the comments, either. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, both of whom are members of the “Squad” in Congress and are Muslim, tweeted about the clip.

“Honestly, this kinda of [sic] casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous,” wrote Omar. “We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming.”

Tlaib followed up Omar’s comments, adding, “Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology.”

TheWrap has reached out to MSNBC and Reid for comment.

Check out the segment via Rep. Omar’s tweet, below:

Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming. https://t.co/megnZyL9dd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 1, 2020

"The Simpsons" has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to U.S. beating Sweden for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Here are 14 times the long-running comedy series got it right. Lady Gaga On the episode "Lisa Goes Gaga," Lady Gaga is shown suspended by cables flying over the audience at a concert. Well surprise, surprise because at the Super Bowl LI's halftime show, Gaga descended from the sta... Fox 2016 Nobel Prize Winner In a 2010 episode, Milhouse predicted that Bengt R. Holmstrom would win the Nobel Prize in Economics and, sure enough, in 2016 Holmstrom and Oliver Hart were announced as joint winners of the pr... Fox Donald Trump Presidency In an episode from 2000 titled "Bart to the Future" that flashes forward to the future, Lisa becomes president and takes over after Donald Trump, apparently, ruined the economy. Fox Siegfried and Roy Tiger Attack In 1993, an episode titled "$pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)," magicians in a Siegfried and Roy-like show got attacked by their trustworthy tig... Fox Arnold Palmer On the 28th season premiere, the satirical series made an Arnold Palmer joke... on the day that golfer Arnold Palmer died. Homer Simpson tells his wife Marge that he plans to “Arnold Palmer” his pal Lenny... Fox Faulty Voting Machine During the 2012 elections, a voting machine proved faulty when votes cast for Barack Obama went to Mitt Romney instead. In a 2008 episode, Homer Simpson went to the voting booths to cast a vote fo... Fox Higgs Boson In a 1998 episode, "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," Homer writes out an equation on a chalkboard which, if solved, “you get the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs... Fox Horse Meat Scandal In 1994, an episode titled "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song," the lunch lady was seen reaching into a barrel labeled "assorted horse parts" and putting the meat into the school's lunch pot. I... Fox Guitar Hero The now basically extinct but once popular video game Guitar Hero was first released in 2005. But in a 2002 "The Simpsons" episode, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards give Homer a jacket that has "guitar hero" ... Fox Farmville The virtual reality game, Farmville, was all the craze in 2009 with people rushing home from work or school to tend to their farm. In a 1998 episode, "The Simpsons" shows a scene were kids are excited to play... Fox Old Beatles Letters In Season 2's episode 18, "Brush With Greatness," Ringo Starr from the Beatles is shown responding to fan letters while saying: "They took the time to write me, and I don’t care if it takes me anoth... Fox Smart Watches Sorry Apple, but "The Simpsons" had smart watches first. In a 1995 episode in which the show is set in the future, Lisa's husband is shown speaking to a phone on his wrist. The first smartwatch wasn't cr... Fox Disney Owns Fox Back in 1998, a quick scene in "The Simpsons" showed 20th Century Fox as "a Division of Walt Disney Co." And in March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and ... Fox U.S. Wins an Olympic Gold Medal in Curling In 2010, Homer and Marge beat Sweden and took home an Olympic gold medal for Team U.S.A. in Mixed Match Curling. As the animated sportscaster said, "Open your history books, te... Fox Murder Hornets and Coronavirus In a 1993 episode, a Japanese factory worker accidentally spreads the contagious "Osaka Flu" to Springfield, and in the town peoples' rush to find a cure, they accidentally knock over a va... Fox

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)