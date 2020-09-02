President Trump has called upon MSNBC to fire “ReidOut” host Joy Reid for comparing his supporters to radicalized “Muslims.”
“Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists’. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!” he tweeted Wednesday morning.
Trump actually misquotes Reid in the tweet. At no point did she say “terrorists.”
What Reid actually said Monday was this: “Leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world — talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy. We in the U.S. media describe them as they are ‘radicalizing’ those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”
Trump was not the only elected official to speak out about the comments, either. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, both of whom are members of the “Squad” in Congress and are Muslim, tweeted about the clip.
“Honestly, this kinda of [sic] casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous,” wrote Omar. “We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming.”
Tlaib followed up Omar’s comments, adding, “Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology.”
