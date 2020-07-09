Joy Reid to Host MSNBC Show ‘The ReidOut,’ Filling Chris Matthews’ Former Time Slot

Her new show will air at 7 p.m. nightly

Joy Reid

Joy Reid has been named the host of a new show in the 7 p.m. time slot on MSNBC. Her new program will be called “The ReidOut.”

“The ReidOut” will premiere Monday, July 20 and will be based in Washington, D.C.

“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” said Reid in a statement that accompanied the Thursday announcement from the network. “I’ll always be proud of the work we did on ‘AM Joy’ by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Thursday’s announcement follows weeks of speculation that MSNBC executives were eyeing her as the replacement for longtime host Chris Matthews, whose “Hardball” previously aired in that slot.

“I’m thrilled to have Joy on five nights a week,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in his own statement. “She’s thoughtful and brings so much depth to her reporting. She’s made for this moment.”

According to a release, Reid’s new program will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers, but will also address “provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway.”

