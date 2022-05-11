JP Richards Steps Down as Apple Head of Film Marketing Strategy

JP Richards has resigned as the Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy, according to an individual with knowledge. Richards notified his team about his resignation on Wednesday morning.

Richards joined the company in 2021 from Warner Bros. and reported to Apple’s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg.

Apple is expected to name Richards’ replacement in the coming weeks.

During Richards tenure at Apple, the company released “Coda,” which became the streamer’s first best picture winner, “Cherry” starring Tom Holland, sci-fi film “Finch” starring Tom Hanks, “Swan Song” starring Mahershala Ali, and musical “Come from Away.”

Previously, Richards served as co-president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures. Prior to that promotion, Richards served as executive vice president of worldwide marketing and chief data strategist at Warner Bros. Pictures. In that role, he oversaw the domestic and international digital teams and led groundbreaking campaigns for “Aquaman,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ready Player One,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Wonder Woman,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Suicide Squad,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “San Andreas,” “Lights Out,” “Creed,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Central Intelligence” and “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, most recently as Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing where he led digital campaigns for the “Bourne,” “Fast and Furious” and “Despicable Me” franchises, to name a few.

Variety first reported the news.