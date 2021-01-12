‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has made two late additions to its 2021 festival lineup: an Egyptian soccer documentary called “Captains of Zaatari,” and Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a rare example of a big studio film with ambitious Oscar hopes landing a big premiere stage at the generally indie festival.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Lil Rel Howery and Martin Sheen. The film, directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler, will make its world premiere at Sundance ahead of Warner Bros. releasing it in theaters and on HBO Max on Feb. 12.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is playing out of competition and will make its premiere on Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m. MT on Sundance’s digital platform. It will also play on a number of the festival’s drive-in Satellite Screens this year. You can find the full list of those locations below.

“We are delighted to welcome these powerful works into our program,” festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement. “In a year where our festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries.”

“Captains of Zaatari” is making its world premiere in the World Documentary competition section of the festival and will debut on Jan. 31 on the digital platform. The film directed and produced by Ali El Arabi follows two best friends trapped in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan who dream of becoming professional football players. When a world-renowned sports academy scout visits the camp, both have a chance to make their dreams come true.

With the latest two additions, Sundance now includes 73 feature-length films from 30 countries and 39 first-time feature filmmakers. Tickets and passes are on sale now for the festival, which begins Jan. 28.

