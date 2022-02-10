Judd Apatow to Host DGA Awards for the 3rd Time

Judd Apatow will be returning to host the 74th Annual DGA Awards, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter announced Thursday.

This is the third time that the director-producer has hosted the show, also taking on the role in both 2018 and 2020.

“What makes the DGA Awards so very special is that it is recognition by one’s peers;

camaraderie in celebrating excellence in our craft, and our DGA teams; as well as the special

evening we share together as a storytelling family. And more than any other year, we could

really use some laughs,” Glatter said in a statement. “There is no host that hits all these notes more perfectly than leading director, comedian, writer and industry force, the incredible Judd Apatow.”

In a statement of his own, Apatow said: “I am so excited to host again as part of my ONGOING campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Apatow has been a member of the DGA for decades. His directing credits include “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “This is 40,” and “The King of Staten Island.” He has also produced “The Big Sick, “Bridesmaids,” “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “Anchorman,” “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights,” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

His most recent project is a Netflix comedy titled “The Bubble,” which follows a group of actors who become stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while trying to film a movie. Apatow directed, produced and co-wrote the film.

Also on Thursday, Beth McCarthy-Miller was announced as Awards Chair for the 74th Annual DGA Awards.

The event will take place on March 12, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.