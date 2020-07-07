Jude Law in Talks to Play Captain Hook in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Jude Law is in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy” live-action film, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Ever Anderson is set to play Wendy while Alexander Molony will play the famous boy who wouldn’t grow up. “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is directing from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.

Disney adapted J.M. Barrie’s famous novel and play in 1953, and since then, there have been many on-screen adaptations, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan.” Benh Zeitlin recently directed “Wendy,” which looks at the character of Wendy in the classic tale.

Disney is currently planning to release “Mulan” on August 21 in theaters after the studio was forced to shuffle the release date due to the coronavirus. “Black Widow” is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 6.

Law most recently starred in “Captain Marvel,” “The Rhythm Section” and “The Nest,” following his role as Albus Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” He is next set to reprise his role of Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3,” and his upcoming projects are “Sherlock Holmes 3” and the TV series “The Auteur,” on which he serves as executive producer.

