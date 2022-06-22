Jude Law and co-founder Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment has landed a multimillion dollar investment from Calculus Capital and will bring on Stephen Fuss as CEO to fuel the company’s growth across film and television production.

The deal comes a year after the Oscar-nominated “Fantastic Beasts” actor signed a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures.

Fuss, a former media attorney and founder of media advisory company Stargrove Pictures, will oversee new hires and spearhead the company’s acquisition of premium content and talent.

“I am so excited to be CEO of Riff Raff Entertainment and join the magnetic, incredibly talented team with Jude and Ben at the helm,” Fuss said in a statement. “With the objective for the company as both a creator of premium prestige film and TV content and an incubator of exciting new writing and directing talent, it’s an incredible opportunity for me to attract premium IP and continue to secure exciting talent on projects.”

As an executive producer, Fuss previously oversaw the worldwide film and television division at a leading UK media investment house, investing over $750 million into various film and television productions. His portfolio includes “Rise Of The Planet of the Apes,” “The Descendants,” “The Maze Runner,” “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Carol,” Suffragette” and “Brooklyn.”

“We are thrilled by the support from Calculus and excited to welcome Stephen to Riff Raff as CEO, who joins with a wealth of knowledge and tenacity,” Law and Jackson said on behalf of Riff Raff Entertainment. “With many projects in various stages of development across film and television, we look forward to continue to break the mould in the space of entertainment with exciting new talent and captivating stories.”

Calculus Capital launched in 2019 with the guidance of Stargrove, in partnership with the British Film Institute. In addition to Riff Raff, the company has also invested in Colin Firth’s Raindog Films and Gaby Tanner/Troy Lum production company Brouhaha Entertainment, on behalf of the Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund. The deal with Riff Raff was arranged by CAA Media Finance.

Founded in 2017, Riff Raff’s first project was the BBC Films co-production “True Things.” The psychological drama premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival before Picturehouse released it in 2021. Also in the works are a Sharon Horgan comedy, David O’Russell’s “Best of Enemies,” and a drama series by “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer.