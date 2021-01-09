Judge Jeanine Demands Capitol Riot ‘Freaks’ Stop Blaming Antifa for What They Did (Video)

While multiple Fox News personalities and guests — including Sean Hannity, Brit Hume and Mark Levin — have floated the baseless conspiracy theory that it was actually leftist infiltrators (or ‘antifa’) who instigated Trump protesters to violently invade the U.S. Capitol this week, “Judge” Jeanine Pirro wasn’t having it.

Judge Jeanine instead went the other direction on her Fox News show, ranting against the conservative terrorists for making the rest of the Trump supporters look bad. (Not that they needed the help.)

“I want to be clear,” Pirro started her rant. “The actions at the United States Capitol three days ago were deplorable, reprehensible, outright criminal. These frightening and repulsive actions represent the most significant breach on our Capitol in over 200 years. And I don’t care with happened in the past and or whether those who did it think the election was stolen.

“That is not justification. Seventy-five million of us are still angry about the election — but we don’t storm the Capitol.”

Watch below.

Jeanine condemns her own viewers pic.twitter.com/m0SWtLVRf1 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 10, 2021

And Judge Jeanine specifically called out the “antifa” theory, which was a topic on numerous Fox News shows this week. “Antifa,” for the record, is not an organization of any kind.

“And stop looking for other people to blame, including those dirt-bag terrorists antifa. To those of you who did this, you did it, of your own will, and you will be held accountable. Take the veil of politics off. Be totally objective, anyone watching this must condemn it,” Jeanine said.

“And in the end, what was the point? What did you get out of it? Was there even a plan when you got in there, besides looking like a bunch of freaks, breaking windows, carrying off a podium, sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk, leaving a love note with fingerprints behind, identifying yourself with selfies, stealing, damaging property, trespassing, looting? Five people are dead in your wake.”

Pirro’s show then pulled up a clip of a Capitol cop being crushed against a partially broken window, and Judge Jeanine expressed her horror at the scene.

“Did anybody stop to think that with this foolhardy effort to disrupt the congressional hearing, you have smeared 75 million of us, because of what you did? Did anyone change their vote? No!” Jeanine declared emphatically.

It’s worth noting that Judge Jeanine has done her part to rile up Trump fans since the election. She suggested that Bill Barr was secretly supporting Biden. She said someone had stolen a voting machine company’s servers in Germany. She encouraged her viewers to look into false conspiracies about Dominion voting machines.