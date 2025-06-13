Trump Ordered to Return National Guard Control to Gavin Newsom by Federal Judge: ‘His Actions Were Illegal’

A federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump’s takeover of the California National Guard was illegal, and ordered the president to return control back to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It’s a rare victory for the Golden State amid Trump’s drastically escalating response to protests against ICE raids throughout Los Angeles. But Judge Charles R. Breyer has stayed his order until noon Friday, giving the Trump administration ample time to file an emergency appear. There’s administration has also made a point of defying lower court rulings, which means likely no matter how such an appeal goes, things are unlikely to change in LA soon.

Read the ruling here.

Trump federalized the California National Guard on Saturday and deployed them to ‘support’ ICE personnel, after multiple protests sprung up in locations in and around Los Angeles in response to a sudden increase in ICE raids over the weekend. The state filed a lawsuit against the deployment on Tuesday, and Newsom has alleged that Trump’s actions starting with the increased ICE raids were intended to cause unrest specifically to justify further escalation from the administration.

The administration has since repeatedly exaggerated the scope and scale of the protests and even told outright falsehoods about the situation in order to justify the escalation.

The decision comes just hours after the shocking scene at the Wilshire Federal Building, where late Thursday morning California Senator Alex Padilla was violently shoved onto the ground by DHS agents on live television after trying to enter the room where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding a press conference. Padilla was dragged out and the room and later handcuffed.

During her remarks, among other things Noem continued to state falsehoods about what is happening in Los Angeles, and openly said her goal was to illegally overthrow the city’s government for, quite literally, purely ideological reasons.