Judith Light, Malika Andrews, Bronwyn Newport Join TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, is expanding its dynamic lineup of trailblazers redefining culture, business, entertainment and leadership with the additions of Judith Light, Malika Andrews, and Bronwyn Newport.



This year’s Summit brings together the visionaries transforming how we see style, health, sports and storytelling in entertainment. From costume designers and CMOs to bestselling authors and studio executives, attendees will discover how today’s most influential women are using their platforms to drive cultural change, challenge outdated narratives, and build the future of media and beyond.

FEATURED CONVERSATIONS

The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild presented by South Coast Plaza

Fashion doesn’t just follow culture – it shapes it. From on screen to the C-suite, women are redefining what power looks like and how it’s expressed through personal style. This conversation explores how Hollywood’s influence meets real-world impact, examining how what we wear shapes the way we show up in business, in culture and in everyday life. Featuring creative leaders, stylists, costume designers, and women whose presence commands attention, this discussion celebrates fashion as both self-expression and strategy in the modern era of female empowerment.

Judith Light , Actress, “All’s Fair”

, Actress, “All’s Fair” Kathleen Felix-Hager , Costume Designer, “Hacks”

, Costume Designer, “Hacks” Kelsey Brosi , Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC

, Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC Moderated by Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian & TV Personality



Changing the Narrative on Health in Storytelling presented by Eli Lilly and Company

This panel dives into how research, groundbreaking tools and bold partnerships are flipping the script on how diseases are portrayed in Hollywood. Building on insights from Lilly-sponsored USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative studies driven by its ongoing commitment to authentic representation, the conversation goes beyond awareness — it’s about taking action that can shift perceptions and drive social impact around health. Hear from the creatives and changemakers working to bring accurate, nuanced portrayals of health to the screen — and why these stories are long overdue in the mainstream.

Fara Taylor , Head of Brand, Wild State

, Head of Brand, Wild State Lina Polimeni , CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company

, CMO, Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company Moderated by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative

PANELS TO ELEVATE YOUR CAREER

Ahead of the Curve: Women Shaping Entertainment Marketing

Learn how top marketing leaders are blending creativity, data and cultural insight to build fan communities, drive relevance and elevating impact in entertainment marketing.

Bestseller to Binge-Worthy: Inside the Art of Page-to-Screen Storytelling presented by Peacock and Universal Studio Group

Gain insider strategies from powerhouse authors and producers on turning compelling books into successful screen adaptations, helping you shape storytelling that resonates and leads in today’s entertainment market.

Women Redefining the Future of TV presented by Google TV

Hear from creatives, executives and influencers shaping today’s most engaging series and digital hits, offering lessons to amplify audience engagement and strengthen brand presence.

Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors

Discover how leading female executives navigate high-stakes decisions, overcome challenges and build lasting legacies.



About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws

