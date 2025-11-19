Kathryn Busby, Alison Hoffman, Patina Miller, Toni Graphia Spotlight the Women of Starz at Power Women Summit

Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby and president Alison Hoffman will join actress Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) and executive producer Toni Graphia (“Outlander: Blood of my Blood”) at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by Starz #TakeTheLead, on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

This special conversation, titled “Sensuality and Strength: Breaking the Mold in Female Storytelling,” will highlight Starz’s trailblazing approach to female-driven narratives – from commanding antiheroines and layered protagonists to bold creative choices that challenge industry norms. Together, these panelists will explore how Starz centers authentic representation, empowers women behind and in front of the camera and continues to redefine character complexity across its programming slate.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Kathryn Busby is President, Original Programming, and the driving force behind Starz’s original programming strategy, curating content that challenges convention and uplifts underrepresented voices. She is leading the network’s pivot to create more Starz-owned IP while also championing projects that fit the premium programmer’s commitment to boundary-breaking female narratives.

Alison Hoffman is President of Starz Networks, overseeing all network operations for the company. She has been instrumental in Starz’s success as one of the only profitable streamers and the industry’s bundling partner of choice, having helped lead the company through their recent separation to a standalone, publicly traded company.



Patina Miller is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress. Known for her commanding performance as Raquel “Raq” Thomas in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” her work spans television, film and theater.



Toni Graphia is an executive producer and writer known for her work on “Outlander” since its 2014 debut and the new prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood.” She has been nominated at the Writers Guild Awards and for the George Foster Peabody Award in addition to teaching writing at multiple esteemed universities.



