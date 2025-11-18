Pluribus’ Star Rhea Seehorn Joins Power Women Summit 2025 to Introduce Keynote Speaker Amanda Zurawski

Women’s rights activist and Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn will take the stage at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, to introduce Keynote Speaker Amanda Zurawski, the reproductive rights advocate whose story has galvanized a national conversation about maternal health care and abortion access in the United States.

After being denied a medically necessary abortion in 2022 – an experience that nearly cost her life and her fertility – Zurawski began speaking out publicly against abortion bans and the devastating impact they have on maternal health. She has since testified before the United States Congress and emerged as the lead plaintiff in Zurawski v. Texas, the first lawsuit brought by patients challenging state abortion bans since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Her story, and the landmark case that followed, is the subject of a documentary film titled, “Zurawski.”

Rhea Seehorn, who stars in the acclaimed new post-apocalyptic sci-fi series “Pluribus,” has long used her platform to support women-centered storytelling and urgent social issues. The “Better Call Saul” actress will introduce Zurawski in solidarity with those fighting to protect women’s health and fundamental rights.

JUST ADDED: FEATURED MORNING WORKSHOP

Sleep, Stress & Women’s Health: Breaking the Cycle

Before the keynote, guests are invited to join a 30-minute interactive session beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Led by Dr. Sara Elizabeth Ivanhoe, this session explores the powerful link between sleep, stress and women’s health through a concise, evidence-based talk paired with guided practices. Attendees will learn simple, effective techniques to reduce anxiety-related sleep disturbances, support circadian alignment and promote hormonal balance. This morning session offers practical tools, clear insights and a short experiential component to help you feel grounded, focused and ready for the day ahead.

