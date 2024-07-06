Judy Belushi Pisano, Widow of John Belushi, Dies at 73

Actress and producer Judy Belushi Pisano, who was married to the late actor John Belushi, died Saturday of cancer. She was 73.

Belushi-Pisano’s death was confirmed by John Belushi’s social media accounts, including on Instagram. “Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy,” the post began. “Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter.”

“In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand. As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade.”

“There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift. The Belushi and Pisano families will carry your love in their hearts forever,” the post concluded.

Belushi Pisano was married to Belushi from 1973 until his death in 1982. She was a producer on several “Blues Brothers” projects and spent many years honoring his memory and legacy. She worked as a radio producer at the beginning of Belushi’s career and had uncredited roles in 1978’s “Animal House” and 1980’s “Blues Brothers.”

Belushi Pisano married her second husband, Victor Pisano, in 1990. The pair divorced in 2010.

She was active in the arts scene at Martha’s Vineyard, where she and Belushi first visited in 1974. The MV Times reported that while on the island, she held a screening of the film ‘John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge’ to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and a show with Dan Aykroyd, the other Blues Brother, to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Judy Belushi Pisano was born on Jan. 7, 1951, in Wheaton, Illinois. She is survived by her children and grandchildren.