Juho Kuosmanen’s ‘Compartment No. 6’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the rights to “Compartment No. 6,” which is currently in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Juho Kuosmanen’s film was produced by Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka for Aamu Film Company, based on the novel by Rosa Liksom. Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman and Kuosmanen wrote the script.

“Compartment No. 6” stars Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov, and will compete for the Palme d’Or. It’s about a young Finnish woman who boards a train in Moscow to the arctic port of Murmansk to escape a love affair. She is forced to share the long ride and a tiny cabin with a larger Russian miner, and during their journey they face truths about human connection.

“Compartment No.6 is a treasure,” SPC said in a statement. “One of the great train movies with humor and romance, full of surprises. Just the kind of fresh movie audiences want to embrace right now. One of the best films we’ve seen here in Cannes.”

Totem, from which Sony acquired the rights to the film added: “We’re thrilled to have Juho Kuosmanen join the filmography of great auteurs that SPC represent and delighted to be working again with such a great team.”

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Totem.