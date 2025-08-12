Amazon MGM Studios Taps AFI’s Juli Goodwin as Head of Awards Campaigns, Strategic Activations and Talent Management

Communications veteran Juli Goodwin has joined Amazon MGM Studios, Sue Kroll, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Global Marketing, Film and Series, announced on Tuesday.

Goodwin joins the streamer as Head of Awards Campaigns, Strategic Activations and Talent Management. She will report directly to Kroll. Goodwin was most recently at AFI.

Kroll sent out a note to staffers announcing the hire.

Hi Everyone,

I’m delighted to share that Juli Goodwin is joining Amazon MGM Studios’ Marketing Team as Head of Awards Campaigns, Strategic Activations, and Talent Management. Juli will report directly to me and oversee our Awards Team, working closely with Brooke Ford.

In her role, Juli will also partner closely with comms leaders Tammy Golihew, Adriene Bowles, and Christine Batista in shaping our awards strategy, in addition to leading our brand and talent presence at high-impact consumer and industry events as we deepen our engagement with audiences worldwide. She starts September 2 and will be based in Culver City.

Juli is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience driving visibility and acclaim for some of the most celebrated films and organizations in our industry. She most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at the American Film Institute, where she led branding, publicity, and promotional efforts across all major initiatives, including AFI Awards, the AFI Conservatory, AFI FEST, and the iconic AFI Life Achievement Award. Her innovative leadership helped reinvigorate the AFI brand and drive significant digital growth.

Prior to AFI, Juli served as EVP of Domestic Publicity at Warner Bros., where she spent nearly two decades orchestrating high-profile campaigns that defined cinematic culture and brought home critical and commercial success. Her portfolio includes awards powerhouses such as Argo, Million Dollar Baby, The Departed, and Gravity, as well as global tentpoles like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Wonder Woman.

She’s known throughout the industry for her strategic precision and ability to earn the trust of talent, filmmakers, and internal stakeholders alike. Juli’s experience, vision, and collaborative leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build ambitious campaigns and activations that reflect the caliber of our content.

Please join me in giving Juli a warm welcome to Amazon MGM Studios. I look forward to everything we’ll accomplish together.

Sue