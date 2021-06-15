Julia Butters Joins Steven Spielberg Film Based on Filmmaker’s Youth

Actress Julia Butters, who broke out in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has joined the cast of the untitled Steven Spielberg film loosely based on the filmmaker’s youth growing up in Arizona. Butters would play the part loosely inspired by Spielberg’s sister.

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano will play characters based on Spielberg’s parents, while Seth Rogen will play a character based on Spielberg’s uncle.

The film, which currently has newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in talks to play a character inspired by a young Spielberg, will explore the lead character’s relationship with his parents across the decades.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the project will be the first one Spielberg holds writing credit on since “A.I.” 20 years ago. He will co-write the film with longtime writing partner Tony Kushner, who is also the screenwriter for Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” adaptation. Both men will produce with Kristie Macosko Krieger, with shooting set to begin this summer for an anticipated 2022 release.

Along with stealing a few scenes in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Butters is currently in production on the Russo Brothers’ “The Gray Man” opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Butters is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA, CESD, and Peikoff Mahan.

Deadline first reported the news.