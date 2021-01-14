Julia Child Series Starring Sarah Lancashire Gets Series Pickup at HBO Max

HBO Max has given an eight-episode series pickup to “Julia,” the scripted series based on the life of world-renowned celebrity chef Julia Child.

The series, which stars “Happy Valley’s” Sarah Lancashire as Child and “Frasier” alum David Hyde Pierce as Child’s husband, is set to resume production in the late spring.

The hourlong series from Lionsgate Television is described as an exploration into “an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth” through the lens of Child’s life “and her singular can-do spirit.”

In addition to Lancashire and Hyde Pierce, “Julia” also stars Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” alum Daniel Goldfarb is writer on the series, with “The Society’s” Chris Keyser as showrunner and “House of Cards” vet Charles McDougall directing.

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on ‘Julia,’ the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” added Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group’s senior vice president. “Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.”

“Julia” is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Executive producers on the series include 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.