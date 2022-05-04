‘Julia’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed “Julia” for a second season. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which debuts on the streamer this week.

The series, starring Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, is inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Season 1 chronicles Child’s attempt to defy gender norms as a woman leading a public television show.

In addition to Lancashire, the Season 1 cast includes David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars were Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

“Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast — with Sarah and David — our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls,” showrunners Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb said in a statement. “The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

In a statement of her own, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said: “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. ‘Julia’ is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”

“Julia” is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Keyser and Goldfarb executive produce alongside Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

The Season 1 finale of “Julia” debuts on May 5.