Julian Assange’s Extradition to U.S. Approved by British Government

The WikiLeaks founder has 14 days to appeal, and could still drag this on for months

| June 17, 2022 @ 7:07 AM
Supporters of Julian Assange

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Supporters of Julian Assange outside the Royal Courts of Justice on December 10, 2021 in London, England. The High Court ruled that Assange can be extradited to the United States, where he is charged with hacking and other crimes. The ruling overturned a January ruling by a district court judge that Assange should not be extradited due to his mental state. The Wikileaks founder has been imprisoned since 2019, following seven years living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he was avoiding extradition to Sweden on unrelated charges. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Julian Assange has been authorized for extradition from Great Britain to face spying charges in the United States, a decision he plans to appeal, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Assange for years has fought British courts over whether he should be sent to the U.S. to face 17 espionage charges for allegedly helping Chelsea Manning, a rogue U.S. Army intelligence analyst, steal and publish classified U.S. military documents.

The British courts first hinted in April that Assange could be on his way to a U.S. trial by kicking the decision to the U.K. government. The order was signed Friday by U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Despite Friday’s order, the case could drag on for several more months or years, legal experts tell the AP. Assange is housed at a high-security prison in London.

“We’re not at the end of the road here,” said wife Stella Assange. “We’re going to fight this.”

