Julianne Moore to Produce and Star as Con Artist in ‘Sharper’ at Apple and A24

Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka will write the script

| June 22, 2020 @ 7:25 AM
Gloria Bell Julianne Moore

Getty Images

Julianne Moore is set to star in the film “Sharper” from a spec screenplay by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka that Apple and A24 have acquired in an auction, Apple announced Monday.

Moore will play a con artist set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon, and Apple will release the film with A24 serving as the studio and Picturestart attached as the production company.

Moore will produce “Sharper” with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. Gatewood and Tanaka will write the script for the film.

Also Read: Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' Gets July Release Date on Apple TV+

“Sharper” marks Moore’s second project with Apple, following her upcoming limited series “Lisey’s Story” that’s based on a deeply personal thriller from writer Stephen King, as well as J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Moore will star and executive produce in the series that will premiere on Apple TV+.

Also upcoming on Apple TV+’s original film slate with A24 is Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks,” which reunites Coppola with Bill Murray and also stars Rashida Jones. Apple will also soon premiere “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks on July 10 the and Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary “Boys State,” with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.

Moore most recently starred in the Sundance film “The Glorias” as Gloria Steinem and in the upcoming “The Woman in the Window.”

