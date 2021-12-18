Netflix has canceled its supernatural musical comedy “Julie and the Phantoms” after its first and only season.

Executive Producer Kenny Ortega confirmed the news on Instagram in a post captioned “Julie and the Phantoms #standtall”

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere,” Ortega wrote. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

Several cast members commented on Ortega’s post, reminiscing and expressing gratitude.

Jadah Marie — who plays Flynn in the show — wrote, “We love you all. Thank you for the support and all the love. Flynn out❤️ “

Sacha Carlson, known as character Nick, also commented, writing “Family for life. Love you all beyond words. ❤️ “

Actress Savannah Lee May, who plays pink-haired Carrie Wilson, wrote “To Kenny, The whole JATP team, our fantoms, Netflix….thank you doesn’t even begin to cover it. Sending all of my love 🤍 “

The first and only season of the Netflix series launched Sept. 10, 2020.

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year, but the appearance of ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 in her mom’s old music studio revives Julie’s creative spirit. Soon she starts singing and writing songs again. As she gets to know Charlie (Luke Patterson), Owen (Alex Mercer) and Jeremy (Reggie Peters), the boys convince Julie to start a new band together, and thus Julie and the Phantoms is born.

Choreographed by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants) and Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) came nine episodes of the musical series. Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) served as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.

“Julie and the Phantoms” is based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.