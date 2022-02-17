Julie Plec’s ‘Girls on the Bus’ Gets Series Order at HBO Max

Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti’s “Girls on the Bus” has finally found a home. HBO Max has ordered the show straight to series, the streamer announced Thursday.

Plec and New York Times journalist Amy Chozick are still on board as writers and executive producers.

The comedic character-driven drama is directly inspired by a chapter of the same name in Chozick’s memoir “Chasing Hillary,” though it is not about Clinton nor the 2016 election. Instead, it chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love and scandal along the way.

This marks the second time “Girls on the Bus” has moved while in development. The project had been picked up at Netflix prior to the pandemic under the oversight of the streamer’s previous originals boss Cindy Holland. Last year, The CW picked up the show with plans to redevelop it for broadcast.

Plec will executive produce through her My So-Called Company alongside Chozick. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden are executive producers through Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Chozick’s book, “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” chronicled both of the former first lady’s White House campaigns. It was first published in April 2018 by HarperCollins. Clinton lost in the 2008 primary to Barack Obama, before losing to Donald Trump in the general election in 2016. Clinton was the first female to win a major party’s nomination.